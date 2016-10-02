Find out why Young Farmers in Alford have all the fun

Alford Young Farmers are looking for individuals to come along to a new members’ night next Wednesday.

The meeting will take place from 7.30 to 9.30pm at Alford Sports Hall, Hanby Lane – and if you are between the ages of 10 and 26, it might be just the club for you.

A spokesman for Alford Young Farmers said: “Alford is one of the most pro-active and rapidly expanding clubs in the county, recruiting over 50 members ranging from Louth to Skegness.”

Alford Young Farmers Club has many accreditations to its name, including Lincolnshire Club of the year and Lincolnshire Show Trailer winner in 2014.

This year the club was also crowned champions at the Lincolnshire YFC rally in May, giving huge cause for celebration.

The spokesman continued: “The club takes great pride in its achievements and would appreciate influencing other people with the same ambiition and values to join us.”

Annual membership fee is £45 for over 18-year-olds, and £30 for under 18s, which is less than 60 pence a week.

For further information email alfordyfc@gmail.com or search Alford Young Farmers on Facebook.