Final stage of work on new pathway

Surfacing works to complete the new footway and cycleway south of Aylmer Road, in Skegness, will begin on Tuesday, May 17.

Construction finished in February, but surfacing can only be applied at certain points in the year.

Works are expected to be completed by the following day, subject to weather conditions.

The footpath and cycleway will be closed to cyclists and pedestrians for the duration of work.

Work on the second phase of the Gibraltar Point pathway, which began on Monday, March 6, is expected to be completed by the end of May, and will be unaffected by the resurfacing works.

The Skegness to Gibraltar Point pathway and cycleway is part of the £5.7m Go Skegness project.