Filmmakers arrive at significant milestone

Sleaford filmmakers at work on their first feature-length production have reached a significant milestone in their endeavour.

Tin Hat Productions has completed principal photography on its Second World War film Our Shining Sword.

Another still from the East Kirkby shoot.

Principal photography is the phase of filmmaking where the scenes are shot. It is followed by post-production, which includes such processes as editing (though Tin Hat Productions has been doing this as it goes along), special effects, sound design, and adding the soundtrack.

Tin Hat Productions shot its last scenes for Our Shining Sword earlier this month at the Lincolnshire Aviation Heritage Centre, in East Kirkby, where they were able to take advantage of, in particular, the site’s Lancaster Bomber, Just Jane.

Andy Burn, 50, from Tin Hat Productions paid tribute to the ‘generous’ team at the centre and also spoke of his relief that the weather stayed dry during most of the five-day shoot.

He said: “It was a great experience. We were so lucky with the weather. The staff were just brilliant – if we needed the Lancaster moved two feet to the left, they would do it without hesitation.”

Andrew Panton, from the Lincolnshire Aviation Heritage Centre, said: “At the centre we are always supportive of local talent so when the makers of Our Shining Sword approached us we were happy to help.

“From the clips we have seen they are producing a high quality film which we hope will help to remind and educate the British public about the sacrifice made by Bomber Command during the Second World War.”

Fundraising continues to complete the film.

To support it, visit www.ourshiningsword.com.