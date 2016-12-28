Festive cheer at Christmas Fair

Staff and children at Little Learners Nursery School, in Skegness have been getting into the festive spirit.

Little Learners Nursery School hosted its Christmas Fair earlier this month.

The fair was attended by children, parents, and staff from the nursery who were joined by two real reindeer which children loved.

Staff dressed up as Christmas elves and wore their very best Christmas jumpers in an effort to being festive.

Marie Walker from the nursery said: “Little Learners Christmas Fair was a huge success. Santa distributed his presents from his grotto and the children loved seeing his reindeer in the garden.

“There were lots of exciting games and activities such as making reindeer food, decorating gingerbread men and face painting.”

“Mums and dads enjoyed mince pies and mulled wine.”

For more details on Little Learners Nursery School, visit: www.littlelearnersnurseryschool.co.uk/