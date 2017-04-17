FEATURE: Could Skegness be ‘gardening capital of UK’?

Skegness is a town of gardening lovers with residents spending more on outside DIY than anywhere in the UK, according to new reseach.

Statistics released by money-saving website www.voucherbox.co.uk claim:

- 21% of the Skegness prefer to do their DIY in the garden

- Third of Skegness households (31%) having suffered a DIY disaster

- 53% of DIY projects in Skegness go into overtime

The research comes over the Easter holiday – a time when people like to get their DIY done and prepare for the better weather.

It found people from Skegness have seriously green fingers as they spend more on outdoor DIY than any other part of the UK with 21% investing in their outside space.

TIME IS MONEY

12% of those who are planning a big project in Skegness will be doing work on their new bathroom at price of £500.

But findings show that things don’t always go to plan as over half of DIY projects (53%) were underestimated in terms of time.

Despite this the average project took two weeks to finish. This is higher than the rest of the UK where 46% of DIY projects were underestimated in terms of time. When it came to money saving, one in five people felt they weren’t sure if doing it themselves had actually saved money and this could be due to the corrections which needed to made from their errors.

HOW TO SAVE

Marco Piu, Voucherbox General Manager of Voucherbox.co.uk said, “Spring is a popular time to dust off those tools and start putting planned DIY projects into action. The survey also revealed several unfortunate incidents which are often the result of inexperience. DIY merchant blogs and social channels provide a great source of expert tips and best practice that will hopefully keep you from making a costly mistake.”