Fears plans for BMX track in Skegness will drive out wildlife

Residents living opposite woodland in Skegness fear a plan for a BMX track will destroy the natural habitat of wildlife.

Adrian Brown – who runs the Mickleton Guest House, in North Parade Extension with his wife, Pat – has concerns they were not given enough time to tell the relevant officers how the plan could impact their business.

Management at Xsite Skate Park say they want to tidy up the area and have been granted permission to construct an outdoor BMX dirt track, extended out on an area of wasteground used as part of the Sea View Road car park.

Pat said: “Our guests really enjoy looking out at the woodland and enjoying the quiet. We used to have fox cubs playing in our garden and often see people with binoculars coming down because someone has seen a rare bird.

“We are worried all of that will be lost.”

Lee Roberts, manager of Xsite Skate Park, said: “Signs notifying residents of the plan were put up in the car park in January.

“Only a few trees will be lost, but this is an area of wasteground used by addicts and for other things that shouldn’t be happening there.

“Our plan is to tidy it up and create a tourist attraction while maintaining a natural space.

“The dirt track will not be used after 5pm and we plan to plant shrubs to form a screen later in the year.”

ELDC said: “The application was submitted in December, but was not valid until April 2017.

“Residents were consulted after this validation date and a total of 67 addresses on North Parade and St Andrews Drive, Skegness were individually written to. In addition two site notices were displayed and an advert appeared in the local newspaper. Residents were given 21 days to provide any comments they wished to make.”