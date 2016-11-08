Fantasy Island announces £3.5 million improvement plan for 2017

Fantasy Island’s new owners promised to bring the ‘wow factor’ back Skegness and a £3.5million plan for the 2017 season is set to do just that.

A 10-pin American style bowling alley and 18-hole adventure golf are to be incorpated into major changes that will see the arcade double in size and the ‘pyramid’ newly-themed and environmentally controlled to become an all-weather atraction.

The investment extends to the market, which is set for a facelift to support the 250 long-standing and new traders who will open with the theme park at the start of the new season in March next year.

Six brand-new junior and family rides will also be added to the fairground to enhance the overall offer, which saw the introduction of the G-Force thrill ride this year.

It’s less than a year since the theme park and market was bought by the Mellors Group Fantasy Island Holdings Ltd after months of uncertainty when it was plunged into administration.

When The Standard met director Edward Mellors on his first day at the park, which boasts 40,000 visitors at peak season, he promised: “We want to bring back the wow factor to Skegness. Our family are showmen – it’s what we do.”

Yesterday (Wednesday), he arrived in Ingoldmells fresh from completing another major build at the company’s theme park in Dubai.

He met the Standard for an exclusive interview after a tour of the site, which now stands silent apart from the army of workman who are already ‘firing on all cylinders’ to deliver the project in time for the re-opening.

Mr Mellors said: “We are at the point of no return now, but in good way.

“The changes are just the start of a 10-year plan that will see an investment of £25 million.

“For next year we are targeting the areas that have been under-performing and are badly in need of investment.

“I’m glad we have the team we have to drive it foward. They are firing on all cylinders.

“This is such a big part of Skegness and Ingoldmells that has suffered in the past from lack of investment. When we open in March the place is going to look amazing. It’s very exciting for us and it will be very exciting for the area.“