Family fundraiser for Skegness RNLI after break-in

A community radio station is holding a fundraiser to raise funds for Skegness RNLI after the recent break-in.

The RNLI shop at the Lifeboat Station in Tower Esplanade was raided in the early hours of Saturday morning, when thieves got away with a safe containing £300.

It was a blow to the local RNLI as money is raised by volunteers to fund the lifeboats and the cash included the crews’ comfort fund, which buys tea and coffee for when they are on shouts.

Local shopkeepers had a collection raising £150 and now County Linx Radio are planning an event outside the Lifeboat Station on Sunday.

The family day features a performance by singer Marty Wilson and takes place from 10am to 4pm.

County Linx Radio will be broadcasting live from the station, with Marty singing a song for every £20 raised in the collection bucket. He will also donate £2 for every one of his CDs that he sells on the day.

Doug Lunn, co-founder of County Linx Radio, said: “We support the Lifeboat Station throughout the year at events such as Lifeboat Day and the naming of the new lifeboat and they have helped us, so when we heard about the break-in we wanted to do something.

“We hope to see lots of families coming along to support the event.”

