Search

Fallen nest starts fire in chimney at Toynton on Saints

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue. ANL-170314-125018001

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue. ANL-170314-125018001

0
Have your say

A nest that fell into chimney started a fire in Toynton on Saints.

Firefighters were called to Chapel Lane at 1.41pm yesterday.

A crew freom Spilsby used chimney gear to extinguish the fire.