Fake designer goods worth £250k seized at market in Ingoldmells

Thousands of fake goods worth a staggering £250k have been seized at a market in Ingoldmells.

Fake designer clothes and bogus perfume were among the counterfeit haul seized at Glen Park Market earlier today.

Adidas trainers, Superdry jackets, The North Face coats, Hermes bags, Chanel perfumes and watches were also among goods confiscated in a raid by Lincolnshire Trading Standards, Lincolnshire Police and the Anti-Counterfeiting Group and its members working in partnership with the market management.

Emma Milligan, principal trading standards officer at Lincolnshire County Council, commented: “By working together with the market management and the local neighbourhood policing teams to tackle these sellers, we are sending out a strong message that this behaviour will not be tolerated.”

Lincolnshire Police Sergeant Kathryn Odlin said: “This enforcement is a fantastic example of successful partnership working to investigate the counterfeit world.

“The raids took place following intelligence from our partners and we hope it will remind people that fakes are illegal and will not be tolerated.

“People often see selling knock-offs as a victimless crime, but buying fakes may help to line the pockets of criminals which can often fund more sinister crimes.”

Graham Mogg from the Anti-Counterfeiting Group, comments: “The large scale availability of counterfeit goods at markets, as we’ve seen today, seriously undermines legitimate businesses and in turn impacts on the UK’s ability to grow the economy through creativity and innovation.

“A multi-agency collaborative approach is the only way that we can effectively undermine this criminal activity and to that end we are extremely grateful for the time, effort and professional approach by all the partners involved to tackle this problem.”

Investigations are ongoing.