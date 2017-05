A free outdoor paddling pool in Skegness will be open from Friday, May 26.

Fairy Dell Paddling Pool, located near the Skegness boating lake, next to South Parade, will open for the summer months.

Last year, The Standard revealed that East Lindsey District Council could consider closing paddling pools, such as Fairy Dell Paddling Pool, to help achieve its £6 million savings.

A petition was then created with 4,000 signatures against the closure.