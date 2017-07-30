‘Excellence’ in Skegness recognised on travel website

Visitors are queuing up to ‘escape’ at an attraction in Skegness – one of a number in the area to be celebrating fresh hospitality success.

Travel website TripAdvisor has issued Certificates of Excellence to Skegness Pier and its Captain Kids Adventure World play area, and to the popular Tiny Tots Indoor Playzone, in Ingoldmells.

The family behind the award-winning Tiny Tots Village in Sea Lane, Ingoldmells - from left are Julie Mellors - owner, Helen Gray (daughter), Steff Gray (daughter-in-law). Photo: MSKP-150717-4 ANL-170717-134515001

Skegness Pier’s awards come as a new feature launches at the venue; Escape Rooms sees a group of people assemble before being locked in a mysterious room with only one hour to escape.

Gabriella Wilkinson, admin manager of Skegness Pier, said: “We are extremely pleased to have obtained not one but two Certificates of Excellence and we would like to take this opportunity to thank our valued customers but most of all our fantastic staff who always try to go above and beyond.”

TripAdvisor awards Certificates of Excellence to businesses that have consistently received strong praise and ratings from travellers.

Heather Leisman, vice president of Industry Marketing, said: “This recognition allows us to publicly honour businesses that are actively engaging with customers and using feedback to help travellers identify and confidently book the perfect trip.”

Manager of Tiny Tots Village, Sea Lane, Ingoldmells. Helen Gray with (from left) Joel Langley, 5, Sian Langley 3, Scarlet Adcock 7, and Frankie Adcock 9. Photo: MSKP-150717-6 ANL-170717-134526001

Staff at Tiny Tots, which also has a restaurant, are celebrating receiving the award for the second-year running.

Helen Gray, who manages the family-run business in Sea Lane, Ingoldmells, said: “We constantly get good reviews and were delighted to win last year.

“When we won again this year we were absolutely thrilled.”

The seasonal village-themed playzone, which has been a popular destination for families for 15 years, caters for children aged up to 10.

Helen said: “We put our success down to having good staff and the support of our customers.

“I used to go when I was a little girl and it’s great seeing a new generation coming through with children of their own.”

l Fantasy Island, in Ingoldmells, is also announcing a new feature – a Mystical Mountain Four-dimensional Projection Mapping show in the Pyramid, which is live at 1pm, 6pm and 9.30pm.