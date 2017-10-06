Ex-police officer rejoins Lincolnshire Police after drink-driving dismissal

A former police officer from Louth, who was dismissed for gross misconduct following a drink-driving conviction earlier this year, has been hired in a new role with Lincolnshire Police.

Rebecca Stevenson was dismissed without notice less than six weeks ago - on August 30 - after admitting gross misconduct, following a drink-driving conviction in court (July 18) following the incident in Saltfleetby on July 2.

Since then, Ms Stevenson has been re-hired in a new capacity as a ‘civilian investigator’ at Louth Police Station, although this location has not been confirmed by Lincolnshire Police.

Deputy Chief Constable, Craig Naylor, said: “Ms Stevenson pled guilty at magistrates court to a charge of drink-driving, and was convicted and sentenced. Ms Stevenson’s conviction for drink driving led to a disciplinary hearing chaired by the Chief Constable, at which the fact of ‘gross misconduct’ was accepted.

“The outcome was that the conviction was not compatible with her role as a police constable and the warranted powers that the role holds.

“She was dismissed without notice from that position. There was substantial evidence, heard in private due to its sensitive nature, that supported the view that the actions of Ms Stevenson displayed behaviour for her that was both exceptional and rare.

“Lincolnshire Police takes the wellbeing of its staff very seriously, and believes that the public should be treated with empathy and compassion.

“Ms Stevenson applied for a role as a member of staff and it was felt that, in this exceptional case, it was mutually beneficial for the Force and the public of Lincolnshire to put her 12 years of knowledge and experience to good effect.”