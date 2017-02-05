Event to raise funds for cancer charity

There will be a charity event held in the Ballroom, in Grosvenor House Hotel, in North Parade, Skegness, on Saturday, February 18.

The Rotary Club of Skegness will present an evening of live music, dining and dancing to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Performing will be the Skegness Silver Band and Ashley Walker Band.

Guests can arrive between 7pm and 7.30pm.

Tickets are priced at £20 inclusive of a three-course meal.

They are available from the Grosvenor House Hotel and from Norman Prime on 01754 610666.