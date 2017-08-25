Event marks 55 years of flower club in Spilsby

It was pleasant weather as members of Spilsby and District Flower Club came together to mark the emerald anniversary, 55 years, for the club.

Celebrations took place at The Elm Tree, in Hundleby, near Spilsby.

Members were joined by Heather Shawm, who dressed in green in keeping with the theme. She gave a flower demonstration with three arrangements.

Pictured cutting the anniversary cake, made by Jane Dinsdale, are founder members of the club, and representatives from the committee.