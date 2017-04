Spilsby Christian Fellowship is holding an Easter Outreach event on Saturday, April 15.

The event is geared towards children as young as 18 months and as old as 12-years-old.

There will be stalls with hook a duck, Easter egg hoopla, roll an egg, and an opportunity to make a chocolate lolly.

Activities are followed by an Easter story, songs, hot cross buns and juice, ending with an Easter Egg Hunt. Children go home with an Easter Goodie Bag.