Task force starts clean-up in Burgh le Marsh for East Midlands in Bloom

Residents have begin cleaning up Burgh le Marsh ready for a visit from East Midlands in Bloom judges, following their success last year.

An initiative, set up by Coun Dave Fenton, took place at the Community Tea Rooms last week.

The idea behind the Burgh Task Force is to tidy and enhance the town in preparation for the East Midlands in Bloom contest, which saw Burgh le Marsh win a silver award last year.

Joining residents were members of the Adult Skills Group, from the Linkage Community Trust, who have been looking after flower tubs. Pictured is Coun Fenton (left) with residents and Linkage Community Trust.