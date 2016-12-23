Seal pups are ‘diving’ home for Christmas

A seal sanctuary in Skegness has been releasing pups back into the wild, just in time for Christmas.

Natureland Seal Sanctuary has rescued 26 seal pups in 2016, and have sent four back into the wild over the past few weeks.

Dodger deciding whether to take a dip into the sea EMN-161223-141553001

On releasing the pups, Nicky Yeadon, director at Natureland Seal Sanctuary said: “There are mixed emotions, especially when you’ve had them for five months as you’re used to having them around. They are such big characters.

One of these is Dirk, who was rescued in August at eight-weeks-old.

He stayed with the sanctuary until he was fighting fit, and was released earlier this month at five-and-a-half-months old.

Another seal pup to be released was Dobby, who was rescued as a one-week-old.

Dirk the seal venturing towards the sea after being released. EMN-161223-141604001

Dobby was found at Friskney Marshes, suffering from an umbilical hernia. His hernia was removed, and after a few weeks recovering, Dobby was released back into the wild at five-months-old.

Seal pup Dolly was rescued in July with wounds in her mouth and suffering from dehydration.

Another pup Dodger was found in August, underweight, with a swollen and infected mouth and high temperature.

Both had treatment and were fed lots of fish to nurse them back to health.

Dobby giving the sea his 'seal' of approval EMN-161223-141626001

Dolly and Dodger were given the seal of approval and released back into the sea in December.

Nicky said: “The overriding feeling is happiness, but it does put a tear in your eye.”