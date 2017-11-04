Hedgehog Day attracts hundreds to Skegness reserve

Hundreds of people turned out at Gibraltar Point National Nature Reserve, in Skegness, last week for a chance to meet some prickly individuals.

Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust held a Hedgehog Day at the Old Coastguard Station on Tuesday.

Another visitor to the Hedgehog Day.

The drop-in event gave visitors the chance to meet real hedgehogs, brought in by the Skegness’ Two Hoots wildlife haven, and take part in hedgehog-themed activities, including stories and arts and crafts.

The overall aim was to raise awareness of hedgehogs and what can be done to help them in our gardens.

Volunteer Carol Holden, who helped organise the event, said: “It was a wonderful day with over 300 people who really enjoyed seeing hedgehogs and trying a range of quizzes and crafts with a hedgehog theme.”