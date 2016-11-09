Environment Agency in talks at Anderby Creek to reduce flood risk

A meeting took place at Anderby Creek yesterday for the Environment Agency to gather views from the area’s councillors on how to manage the coastal flood risk.

According to the Environment Agency it was not an open meeting, but an information gathering exercise with parish and town councillors.

I hope they go with the groins option. It would be costly but you cannot put a price on life. Coun Malcolm Gabbitas

Coun Malcom Gabbitas, the flood warden on Skegness Town Council, was there. He said: “Six million pounds a year has been spent on putting sand on the beach for the past 15 years, only for it to be blown away or pushed further down the coast.

“You can never stop flooding but you can stop a lot of the damage by taking the power out of waves.

“Various options were discussed – beaches without control (putting sand on them), beaches with control structure (groins and rocks), sea walls with no beach and segments along coast (shingle).

”Sea walls with no beach and putting shingle on beaches was obviously not a popular choice as taking sand away would be bad for tourism.

“I hope they go with the groins option. It would be costly but you cannot put a price on life.

“And this create bring the possibility of a marina. Mablethorpe would be the best place for this. “Building a pier, which would be an extension of the flood defence which you could walk on and not what we think of with amusements, could create a small harbour for yachts and small vessels.

“I will be reporting back to the town council and there is a long way to go yet. But as flood warden this is something I’m passionate about. As I said, you cannot put a price on life.

A spokesman for the Environment Agency said: “The meeting was a workshop event with parish and town councillors along the Lincolnshire coastline, between Saltfleet and Gibraltar Point. It’s part of a series of events taking place this month with various stakeholders to seek their initial thoughts on different approaches to managing coastal flood risk in the future.

“These are very early-on events, designed to help narrow down and shape the options that will form a public consultation next summer.”

