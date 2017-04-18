End of an era as florist bows out

After more than 20 years of helping people in Spilsby and beyond say it with flowers, a popular florist in the town has closed.

Kind Thoughts, in Cornhill, had its final day of trade last Friday as owner Margaret Green entered retirement.

The grandmother-of-four, aged 74, started the business in October 1994.

Ahead of this she had been working as a secretary, but with her children no longer living at home, decided to pursue her interest in floristry as a career.

“I like challenges,” she said of the change in direction.

The career that followed would see her create a range of displays, include those shaped as racing cars, cows, and tractors, and serve customers from around the world.

“I do have quite a lot that phone me from abroad because they have got relatives living in or around Spilsby,” said Margaret. “They phone me from Australia, America, you name it.”

The business’ name comes from a Henry Wadsworth Longfellow poem and was chosen by Margaret’s late husband Ian. Since Ian’s death nine years ago, Margaret says the shop has helped provide her with a focus, but she now feels the time has come to ‘do something else’ – with ‘travel’ being high up on the list of ideas.

Margaret included Longfellow’s poem in a farewell message on the business’ Facebook page in which she, on behalf of staff Sarah Green-Hill, Genevieve Ellerby, and Wendy Enfield, thanked supporters.

It reads: “We have made many friends along the way and we hope we have helped your gardens grow with lots of planted colour and your houses have been filled with the scent from bouquets sent to you from your loved ones.”