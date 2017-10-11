Emergency services attend road traffic collision on busy stretch of the A52

Emergency services are currently attending an accident on the A52 this afternoon (Wednesday) which could cause delays for motorists.

Members of the public have been reporting the accident as being opposite from the Admiral Nelson, which is situated on the crossroads with David’s Lane and West End Road on the busy main road from Boston to Skegness, on Facebook.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue have also tweeted that two crews, Leverton and Boston, have ‘attended Main Road, Benington to a road traffic collision’.

They said the crews were ‘using hydraulic cutting equipment’.

Pictures show fire crews on scene along with police and ambulance services.

Lincolnshire Police has been contacted.

Further details as we receive them.