Elizabeth is ‘Queen’ of Twitter with Ingoldmells business

Local businesswoman Elizabeth Sargent has won a national competition via Twitter.

The competition called ‘QueenOf’ supports local small businesses by giving them a retweet on what they do.

Elizabeth entered the competition tweeting about Ingoldmells-Holidays, her holiday accommodation business, based in Ingoldmells and found herself being contacted by managing director Dylan Moore from AquaDesign Group later that evening.

He re-tweeted her tweet and gave her exposure to over 20,000 followers!

Part of her win includes a logo ‘QueenOf Holiday Memories’ which can be placed on her website as well as access to the Royal Winners Directory.

Elizabeth said she was thrilled to have the award and felt encouraged to try for some more.