A property in Skegness suffered smoke and water damage during a fire.

Fightfighters were called to Park Avenue just after noon on Tuesday.

A tweet by Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue said the fulltime and retained crews from Skegness used breathing apparatus and the fire was extinguished using one hose reel and a jet. There was light damage by fire to the roof and light damage by smoke and water to the remainder of the property.

The cause is believed to be electrical.