Firefighters were deployed to Ingoldmells yesterday after reports of a car on fire.

A crew from Skegness was alerted at 12.31pm.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue tweeted that on arrival in Sea lane the fire was out.

They tweeted: “There was damage to wiring within the drivers seat, fire caused by an electrical fault. No injuries.”

The crew also had a call-out to alarms in Scarborough Avenue in the early hours of the morning but it turned out to be a false alarm.