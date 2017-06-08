Election night in Boston and Skegness kicks off

Election night is underway, the boxes of votes have arrived and are being verified and at least one candidate has already turned up.

UKIP leader Paul Nuttall, it has been confirmed, will not be arriving until shortly before the results are due to be announced. A party spokesman confirmed he is staying in a hotel room in Boston and that party representatives would be attending the count earlier.

Blue Revolution Party candidate Mike Gilbert. Photo: David Dawson

Liberal Democrat Philip Smith was the first candidate to arrive - admitting he hadn’t really had chance this year due to the surprise of Theresa May’s snap election.

He explained he had planned to take a sabbatical from work to run in the original planned election, but had been unprepared for the announcement.

However, he said: “I’m quite confident that we have done better than last time across the country.”

Conservative MP Matt Warman hasn’t arrived yet but his election agent Paula Cooper said theyve been to every polling station in the constituency, starting at 7am.

Liberal Democrat Philip Smith. Photo: David Dawson

She’s seen the exit poll but says they are taking heart from the fact the first results in are higher than predicted.

She said: “Every conversation we went to they were saying there was a high turnout, a lot better than county council elections.”

“The exit polls have been wrong before, four weeks ago the UKIP vote fell of a cliff and I don’t think things have changed that much.”

Mike Gilbert, who is running under the Blue Revolution party banner has also arrived.

He told The Standard: “We only formed on May 10 with just 20 supporters and then we were bounced into this election so we only expect to get the 10s rather than in the hundreds.

“We want to act as a pressure group and try to get whoever’s voted in to hear what we’re saying.”