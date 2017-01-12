UPDATED: Eight Skegness area schools to remain shut tomorrow due to “adverse weather conditions”

Eight Skegness area schools will be closed tomorrow, Friday January 13, as a precautionary measure due to the adverse weather.

Lincolnshire’s Emergency Planning Unit have as a precautionary measure advised Skegness Academy, Skegness Junior Academy, Ingoldmells Academy, Skegness Infant Academy, Hogsthorpe Primary School, Seathorne Primary School, Chapel St Leonards Primary School and Beacon Primary Academy to remain shut.

The reason behind the decision to close the schools is a mixture of high tides and excessive wind speeds as well as predicted snow showers contributing to a tidal surge.

This has led to predictions of the over-topping of sea defences in the area on Friday.

The adverse weather will affect the east coast of Lincolnshire from Donna Nook to Gibralter Point.