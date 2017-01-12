Skegness Schools to remain shut tomorrow due to “adverse weather conditions”

Two Skegness schools will be closed tomorrow, Friday January 12, as a precautionary measure due to the adverse weather.

Lincolnshire’s Emergency Planning Unit have as a precautionary measure advised Skegness Infant Academy and Beacon Primary Academy remains shut. The reason behind the decision to close the school is a mixture of high tides and excessive wind speeds as well as predicted snow showers contributing to a tidal surge.

This has led to predictions of the over-topping of sea defences in the area on Friday.

The adverse weather will affect the east coast of Lincolnshire from Donna Nook to Gibralter Point.