Pupils say ‘hallo’ to their twin town

Pupils from a Skegness school have taken part in an overseas exchange trip.

Seathorne Primary School recently took part in its first visit to Bad Gandersheim, in Germany – the twin town of Skegness.

Ten pupils from Years Five and Six were chosen based on factors including attendance, behaviour and whether they were part of the modern foreign languages German group.

Funding for the trip is to be provided by the UK-German Connection, a Government initiative for school and youth links between the UK and Germany, following a grant application.

Acting deputy headteacher Matthew Woods, who went on the trip, told The Standard that pupils had corresponded with the German school Roswitha Gymnasium ahead of the trip.

Pupils visited Roswitha Gymnasium, met the town mayor, visited the transport museum PS Speicher, and The Imperial Palace of Goslar.

Pupils from the Roswitha Gymnasium also visited Skegness.

They attended Seathorne Primary School and Skegness Grammar School.

Mr Woods said: “Seathorne’s vision is to enhance the development of all children as individual, accomplished learners in a safe environment that promotes inclusion in the community.

“As a school, we couldn’t be more proud of the children’s attitudes and learning behaviours shown towards this project and know that they have gained life-long learning that would have been difficult to gain from the classroom alone.”

The school hopes that more pupils will be able to go on similar trips in future years.