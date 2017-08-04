New equipment for Huttoft pupils after cheque donation

Primary school children in Huttoft have been using new science and maths equipment all thanks to a generous donation.

Lincolnshire law firm, Wilkin Chapman solicitors presented staff at Huttoft Primary School with £300, which has been spent on sensory play equipment, animal tracks, bug sets and mini outdoor sculptures.

Head teacher Alison Hurrell said: “Thank you so much for enabling our nursery children to have all these new science-based activities

“They are fantastic and we can really develop fine motor skills, observation, language and hands-on learning now.”

Will, aged three, said: “I love my new outdoor toy. I’ve been finding it in the sand and soil!”

“The bubble machine is my favourite toy.

“I blew them everywhere, they even landed on my shoe,” added Charlie, aged four.

Rupert Houltby, partner from Wilkin Chapman based in Alford, said: “Supporting the local communities close to our offices remains a high priority for Wilkin Chapman.

“We are thoroughly looking forward to seeing the children benefit from their project and it is our pleasure to be able to help.”