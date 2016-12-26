Academy praised in first Ofsted report

A primary school in Skegness has been judged as ‘good’ with ‘outstanding’ features in its first inspection by education watchdog Ofsted.

Beacon Primary Academy, off Churchill Avenue, opened in September 2014.

Following an inspection on November 2 and 3, Ofsted has judged the school’s overall effectiveness as ‘good’ – the second highest of the four ratings available.

Inspectors also gave ‘good’ ratings to the school’s effectiveness of leadership and management; quality of teaching, learning and assessment; and outcomes for pupils.

Top ratings of ‘outstanding’ were given to personal development, behaviour and welfare and early years provision.

Principal Corinna Wright thanked staff, pupils and parents for their support.

She added: “I am delighted with the outcome of this first inspection and feel confident that we are exceptionally well prepared to continue to move forward and become an outstanding academy in the future.”

In terms of what the school – which is part of the Greenwood Academies Trust – needs to do to improve further, inspectors said ‘improve the quality and impact of teachers’ assessments of what pupils have learned’ and ‘improve the efficacy of leaders in monitoring and evaluating standards across the school’.

Find the report at reports.ofsted.gov.uk.