Eat cake and save lives in Skegness today

Top bakers from every corner of Skegness have been busy creating delicious bakes to tempt us today and raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The World’s Biggest Coffee Morning takes place on the one day of the year we can forget calories because we are raising money to save lives.

Firefighters at Skegness Fire Station in Churchill Avenue are going one step further by including basic CPR training while you are enjoying your favourite cakes,

The Jolly Fisherman and Skegness Ambassadors are hosting a coffee morning at the Grosvenor House Hotel on North Parade this morning,

And Snapdragon’s Florist in High Street are also holding a coffee morning from 9.30am to 12.30pm.

l If you are holding an event in the Skegness area, send your pics with details of how much you raised to chrissie.redford@jpress.co.uk