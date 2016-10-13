East Lindsey trio take top awards

Brackenborough Hall Coach House Holidays, Scamans Eggs and the Railway Tavern all scooped awards at the Select Lincolnshire Food, Drink and Hospitality Awards 2016 held this week.

The award ceremony took place at Lincoln Minster School and celebrated the food and farming industry across the county.

Pub of the Year: The Railway Tavern - Chris Chandler, Holly Jacklin and Gillian Rochardson EMN-161013-151502001

Brackenborough Hall Coach House Holidays won Sell-Caterer of the Year, Scamans Eggs won Producer of the Year and the Railway Tavern won Pub of the Year.

Competition was high for the East Lindsay area as a large number of businesses were also awarded Highly Commended certificates.

They included Meridian Meats from Louth in the Grower of the Year category, Scamans Eggs in the Retailer of the Year, Brackenborough Hall Coach House Holidays for Business Tourism of the Year, Kirkstead Old Mill in Tattershall, Woodhall Spa for B&B of the Year.

R J Hirst Butchers in Woodhall Spa were highly commended in two categories - Retailer of the Year and Producer of the Year, and Village Limits from Woodhall Spa came Highly Commended in the Pub of the Year category.

Producer of the Year: Scamans Eggs - Peter Cusick from Roythornes, Simone Scaman, Neil Scaman, Simon Wright, Melissa Morley and Christopher Walker. EMN-161013-151350001

The evening was compered by BBC Radio Lincolnshire presenter Melvyn Prior and featured a three course feast produced by Lincoln Minster kitchen’s head chef Robert Smith and Chartwells National Executive Chef Graham Odgen.

The meal included a selection of local produce from Select Lincolnshire members, including Redhill Farm Free Range Pork, Alfred Enderby Smoked Fish, Glentham Farming Company, The Lincoln Tea and Coffee Company, Dennetts Ice Cream and Tom Woods Beer.

Councillor Colin Davie, Executive Member of Economic Development spoke about the night saying: “Congratulations to all the winners and shortlisted businesses that were recognised in this year’s awards.

“This was an opportunity to celebrate the wealth of talent in Lincolnshire and highlight the many successes of local businesses. I hope this will encourage even more people to select Lincolnshire”.

Gillian Richardson, Business Development Manager of Select Lincolnshire said: “We are extremely grateful to those who made this year’s awards possible, and we are proud to be part of a brand which gets to showcase and celebrate the real work of Lincolnshire’s food and farming industry.

“Some of our members have gone on to enter the National Visit England Awards, and we wish them all the best of luck in flying the Lincolnshire flag. We hope everyone had a wonderful evening and we look forward to doing it all again next year.”

The annual awards are organised by Select Lincolnshire for Food, part of Lincolnshire Chamber of Commerce, and recognises and rewards all the people and businesses behind Lincolnshire’s booming billion pound food and farming industry.

The evening was a complete success with guests tucking into a delicious and freshly prepared three course dinner, meeting new friends in the industry and celebrating the success of their peers.

The Select Awards mark a special and memorable occasion for businesses within the food and farming industry across Lincolnshire, providing an opportunity for businesses to have a relaxed evening out of work and congratulate themselves on the hard work and hours they put into making Lincolnshire a pinpoint destination for quality local produce and tourism in the U.K.

Winners included:

Tea Room of the Year

Uncle Henry’s from Grayingham, Gainsborough

Highly Commended – Hall Farm Park, Market Rasen and Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, Caistor

Restaurant of the Year

The Comfy Duck (Oaklands Hall Hotel), Laceby

Highly Commended The White Hart Hotel, Lincoln and Stokes at the Collection, Lincoln.

Self-Caterer of the Year

Brackenborough Hall Coach House Holidays, near Louth

Highly Commended -Manor House Stables, Martin and Elms Farm Cottage, Swineshead near Boston

B&B of the Year

Caxton House, Skegness

Highly Commended – Kirkstead Old Mill, Kirkstead Woodhall Spa and The Grange, East Barkwith

Hotel of the Year

White Hart Hotel, Lincoln.

Highly Commended – Oaklands Hall Hotel, Laceby

Caterer/Venue of the Year

Elms Farm Cottages, Swineshead near Boston

Highly Commended - Oaklands Hall Hotel, Laceby, Stokes at the Collection, Lincoln and White Hart Hotel, Lincoln

Wholesaler of the Year

The Lincoln Tea & Coffee Company, Lincoln

Highly Commended - Stoke Tea & Coffee, Lincoln and Uncle Henry’s, Grayingham

Retailer of the Year

Uncle Henry’s, Grayingham

Highly Commended - Ownsworth’s Rapeseed Oil, Fulbeck, R J Hirst, Woodhall Spa and Scamans Eggs, Louth

Producer of the Year

Scamans Eggs, Louth

Highly Commended - Ownsworth’s Rapeseed Oil, Fulbeck, R J Hirst, Woodhall Spa and Stokes Tea & Coffee, Lincoln

Grower of the Year

Ownsworth’s Rapeseed Oil, Fulbeck

Highly Commended - Meridian Meats, Louth

Pub of the Year

The Railway Tavern, Aby

Highly Commended - Tower Hotel, Lincoln and Village Limits, Woodhall Spa.

Teaching/Educational Establishment of the Year

The Manor House Stables, Martin

Highly Commended - Lincoln Minster School, Lincoln and Stokes Tea & Coffee, Lincoln.

Business of the Year

Oaklands Hall Hotel, Laceby

Highly Commended - Brackenborough Hall Coach House Holidays, near Louth and Lincoln Tea & Coffee Company, Lincoln

People’s Choice Award

Manor Farm Shop, Swineshead

Highly Commended - Angels Desserts, Lincoln and Stokes Tea & Coffee, Lincoln