East Lindsey residents will have to pay £40 for green waste collections

Residents will have to pay £40 for the green waste service provided by East Lindsey District Council from next year.

Following a consultation with subscribers to the green waste service and the wider-community, the authority has this evening (Wednesday) agreed to charge £40 per year for 21 collections.

The charge, which will mean the service is self-funding in the future, will be fixed for four years with collections reduced between November and March.

In a recent public consultation respondents were given the choice of four options for the green waste service that focused on reducing the subsidy provided to support the service, as well as being able to put forward their own proposal.

At the present time the green waste service costs £1,246,000 per year to operate and generates £800,000 of income, meaning there is a shortfall of £446,000 per annumn. This shortfall has been met through council tax, Government funding and other income the council generates.

Over the next four years the council needs to reduce its annual £18m running costs by £6m as Government funding to support local services continues to reduce.

Portfolio holder for operational services Coun Sandra Harrison, said: “East Lindsey is a very large rural district, which makes the provision of services such as waste collections very costly.

“I’d like to thank all those residents who took the time to have their say in the recent public consultation. I am pleased we’re able to take forward the option that was most supported in the consultation and the Council will be implementing this when those who require the service renew their subscription in early 2017.”