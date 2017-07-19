East Lindsey residents urged to complete electoral form

From the end of July, householders in East Lindsey will receive an ‘Annual Household Enquiry Form’ from East Lindsey District Council.

Householders are asked to respond to this form straight away, through one of the options listed on the form. This is a legal requirement for all residents to respond as soon as possible.

The Council’s Chief Executive and Electoral Registration Officer, Stuart Davy, said: “It is important that all residents respond to their Annual Household Enquiry Form, even if the details on the form do not need updating, you must respond to let us know that.

“Failure to respond to the form could result in an inability to vote in future elections, or affect your credit rating score.”

The form can be completed online, by phone and text, or paper copies can be returned to Elections Team, Tedder Hall, Manby Park, LN11 8UP.

More information can be found by visiting www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/annualcanvass from July 31.