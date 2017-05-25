East Coast’a first Aqua Park is set to open this week

The East Coast’s first multi-purpose aqua park is set to open for the first time this Friday (May 26).

Lincolnshire Aqua Park will be housed inside of The Grange Leisure Park in Alford Road, Mablethorpe.

What originally started out as a fishing lake will be transformed into a fun, 45-metre water activity platform for people of all ages.

The idea has come from Sutton on Sea resident Richard Smith who has 23 years’ experience in sports and leisure management.

“It’s all coming together really quickly now and I’m really excited to be opening up the aqua park this Bank Holiday Weekend,” Richard said.

The new business, will be opening alongside a new complex at The Grange also, which will offer a bar and restaurant.

Prices for the aqua park is £10 per hour, starting on the hour per person. An optional wet suit hire can also be obtained for just £3.

To book your place to try out the new aqua park, visit: www.lincolnshireaquapark.co.uk. Book early to avoid disappointment. Look out for some special offers coming soon.