‘Drugs not welcome in Skegness’: Special operation sends out clear message

Police are continuing to send out a strong message that drugs are not welcome in Skegness.

Operation California hit the streets of the resort last Saturday night – a joint operation involving East Lindsey District Council, Lincolnshire Special Police, Lincolnshire Police volunteers, Skegness Police and the RAF police.

Operation California sending a clear message drugs are not welcome in Skegness and Ingoldmells. ANL-170519-170744001

This was just weeks after a similar operation which saw increased police presence in the town throughout the Easter Bank Holiday.

As before, officers and volunteers visited pubs and clubs checking for drugs.

Coast Insp Colin Haigh said: “The latest operation covered Ingoldmells and Skegness and over 20 misuse of drugs searches were carried out.

“The RAF police have been working with us to provide the drugs dog and I am really grateful for their contribution.

The RAF police have been working with us to provide the drugs dog and I am really grateful for their contribution Coast Insp Colin Haigh

“We continue to send out a clear message that Skegness and Ingoldmells are family resorts and drugs are not welcome.”

Read more at:

Police remove drugs from streets of Skegness in special operation