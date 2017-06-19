Drugs ‘not welcome’ along Skegness coast

Police patrolling the coast have once again been sending out a strong message that drugs are not welcome here.

They were joined for the third Operation California on Saturday by Lincolnshire Police volunteers, Skegness Cadets, Lincolnshire Specials, Volunteer Police Community Support Officers and Police Support Volunteers.

Police Dog Sonic dropping in at a bar in Mablethorpe. ANL-170619-161341001

Police Dog Sonic was also on patrol in Skegness, Ingoldmells and Mablethorpe, visiting clubs and bars and engaging with the public on the beach.

There was also support from RAF Coningsby, East Midlands Operational Support Service and East Lindsey District Council.

During the operation, revellers were swab tested for drugs and one arrest was made for possession of cocaine. Coast Inspector Colin Haigh said there had been positive feedback from residents and councillors about the operation and tweeted they were: “Spreading the word that the coast is a drug free zone.”

Community Beat Manager Sally West also sent out a warning that anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated.

Operation California sent a strong message along the coast that drugs are not welcome. ANL-170619-161255001

She tweeted on Sunday: “If you want a go we’ll be ready with the process.” PCSO Dave Bunker reported he had served four Unacceptable Behaviour warning letters to offenders.

Operation California keeping the coast safe in Ingoldmells. ANL-170619-161436001