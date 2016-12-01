Drug dealer from Skegness is jailed

A drug dealer from Skegness who sold ketamine and ecstasy has been jailed for 14 months.

Andrew Pilton was caught after a car in which he was a front seat passenger was stopped by police on the A158 at Sausthorpe near Spilsby in September of last year.

The vehicle had attracted attention because it was travelling so slowly. Andrew Scott, prosecuting, said that Pilton ran off but found in a nearby garden. He admitted to having a small amount of ketamine in his rucksack and was arrested.

Later at Skegness Police Station he produced a large bag containing a further £760 worth of ketamine. Text messages found on Pilton’s mobile phone showed that he had been dealing in both ketamine and ecstasy.

Lincoln Crown Court was told on Wednesday that Pilton had previous convictions for drug offences and in 2011 was jailed for possession of cannabis with intent to supply.

Pilton, 27, of Truro Close, admitted charges of possession of ketamine with intent to supply and offering to supply ecstasy. He also admitted two further charges of possession of drugs.

Recorder Graham Huston, passing sentence, told him “You were clearly very active in the supply of ketamine at street level.”

Neil Sands, in mitigation, said that Pilton became addicted to ketamine after his relationship broke down. “He fell into the company of those who attend raves. He developed a significant addiction to ketamine. He felt that the only way he could fund that was by selling drugs.”

Mr Sands said that since being arrested Pilton has changed his ways. From March of this year he has been clean of drugs and he has been in work almost constantly through an agency. He has made a radical change to his lifestyle.”

A second passenger in the car with Pilton - Mark Davies-Todd, 22 , of Ashlin Lane, Dunholme, near Lincoln - admitted charges of possession of cannabis with intent to supply and offering to supply ecstasy. He was granted bail and sentence was adjourned.