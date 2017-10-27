Drug dealer from Skegness found with stash in car is jailed

A drug dealer found with a stash of cannabis inside his car was today (Friday) jailed at Lincoln Crown Court.

Raimundo Marques was caught up in a road traffic incident and as a result his vehicle was searched by police.

Noel Philo, prosecuting, said that £675 cash was found inside the car along with almost 30 grams of cannabis.

Officers later searched the home of Marques and found another £560 cash together with a set of electronic scales.

A mobile phone belonging to Marques was found have messages showing that he was involved in street level drug dealing.

Marques, 44, of Clifton Grove, Skegness, admitted possession of cannabis with intent to supply and two charges of being involved in the supply of cannabis. He also admitted failing to answer to his bail.

He was jailed for 12 months.

Steven Taylor, in mitigation, said Marques missed a previous court appearance because he returned to his native Portugal after learning that his mother was seriously ill. She later passed away and he remained in Portugal to attend the funeral.

He said that Marques became involved in drug dealing after getting into financial difficulties.

Mr Taylor said “He had been struggling financially. He and his family were forced to move out of a three bedroomed house into one bedroomed flat.

“He took out a loan which he couldn’t pay back.

“He apologises. He found himself in a difficult position.”