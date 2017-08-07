Driver jailed after fleeing police in car chase near Skegness

Have your say

A banned driver who put two young children’s lives at risk when he tried to flee police in a car chase in Wainfleet has been jailed for 16 months.

Mark Preston also had his partner in the car when he was spotted driving on Spilsby Road on May 5, Lincoln Crown Court was told.

Noel Philo, prosecuting, said “In order to escape from the police he drove around the corner at such speed that the officers believed his car would roll.

“As a result the officers aborted their pursuit.”

Mr Philo said the front tyres on the Vauxhall Corsa were completely bald and no child seats were fitted.

Preston made off but was spotted on two further occasions driving while banned.

He was involved in a 35 mile pursuit with police around the Skegness area on 11 June and less than a fortnight later was seen again driving in Wainfleet.

Preston, 24, of North Street, Horncastle, admitted dangerous driving on 5 May.

He also admitted three charges of driving while disqualified and three charges of driving without insurance.

He was jailed for 16 months and banned from driving for three years and eight months.

Judge Simon Hirst, passing sentence, told him “This was a very bad piece of dangerous driving.

“You have shown breath-taking disregard for court orders and for the safety of young children.”

Leanne Summers, in mitigation, said that since his arrest Preston has been recalled to prison to complete a previous jail term and realised that the only option was for him to receive custody for the driving offences.