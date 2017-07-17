Dreams come true for town’s new ‘royalty’

Three little girls’ dreams came true when one of them was crowned Skegness Carnival Queen and the others became her attendants.

Ashleigh Froud. 15, takes over from Ellie Mitchell as Queen, with Kayleigh Hampton. 11, her Princess and Jasmine Parker. eight, the new Rosebud.

The competition took place at the Suncastle on Saturday night and judges included the Mayor Coun Danny Brookes.

Pat Brown, Carnival Queen liaison officer, said the judges had a very difficult job choosing a winner. She said: “All the parents had really gone to town to make sure the girls had lovely dresses. I’d have hated to have to choose the winners.”

Last year’s ‘Royalty’ – Ellie, Princess Kimberley Ellis and Rosebud Alycia Dickinson – attended 50 events during the year. Pat said: “I would like to thank them and Barry Robinson and Penny Brown for taking the pictures. They did a tremendous job.

The new Queen and her attendants will make their first appearance tomorrow (Thursday) at the Skegness Bike Night at Skegness Lifeboat Station. They will ride in a special float organised by the Grosvenor House Hotel for the Skegness Carnival Parade on Sunday, August 13.

Runners-up will still take part in the parade in an open top bus.

Gary Starr, chairman of the Carnival Committee said: “After starting at a point where due to funding it was looking like the carnival wouldn’t go ahead this year, I’m happy to report after some wonderful support from the local community, including donations from local business’ and of course my hard working team of volunteers, this year’s carnival promises to be one of the biggest events to date.

“We have Mr Fips and his Wonder Circus leading the carnival parade and entertaining afterwards in Tower Gardens ,along with myself and other performers from the Neverland Theatre.

“We look forward to seeing everyone at all the carnival events throughout the week, where we have pet shows, baby competitions, 999 day, treasure hunts, open mic nights, circus workshops and much much more.

“If you see one of our collection buckets please drop some spare change in to help towards our events which are all run by a hard working group of volunteers.”

Find out more about the carnival by visiting “Friends of the Carnival” at www.skegnesscarnival.com