Dreamboys return to Skegness for a night of fun

On Friday, The Dreamboys are coming to the Embassy Theatre, in Skegness as part of their 2016 UK Tour.

A spokesman for the show said: “The Dreamboys are without a shadow of a doubt the UK’s top male strip show. Their showcase is unquestionably the most famous male stripper act the UK has ever produced.”

The Dreamboys are joined by guests Rogan and Joss from MTV show Ex On The Beach. Gaz and Scotty T from Geordie Shore have previously performed with the Dreamboys but have now finished their stints as tour guests. The show is perfect for a night out, to celebrate your birthday or enjoy your hen party.

A spokesman continued: “This is one action packed show full of music, muscle, magic and mayhem that will leave you breathless which you simply cannot afford to miss.”

The show on Friday starts at 7.30pm. Tickets are priced between £20 and £27.50 depending on seating in the stalls, and are selling quickly.

To buy, visit: www.embassytheatre.co.uk or call 01507 613100.