Down your way in the Skegness area

Here’s our round-up of what’s happening in the towns and villages around Skegness:

SPILSBY

Flower Club

Spilsby Flower Club met at St James Church on Tuesday, April 25, for their latest meeting.

The demonstrator was Lynne Sharpe.

The demonstration, Car Boot Collection, had different mechanics in each of the six arrangements, which all were well suited in each case and had been bought from car boot sales at low, low cost to everyone’s surprise.

Members watched a holiday demonstration, comprising a suitcase containing ragged robin, bergenia leaves, red carnations and lemon roses, as well as sunhat, passport, accessories and magazine.

Friday, May 5, is the lonely banquet day, where the National Association of Flower Arrangement Societies and the Women’s Institute will leave bouquets for people to find and take home.

The next meeting will be on Tuesday, May 23, which will be the annual general meeting.

It will take place in St James Church at 7pm, with guest speaker Pat Rowett.

BURGH LE MARSH

Fitness

A keep fit class for over 50s will be held at the Women’s Institute Hall on Fridays

from 11am to noon.

The cost is £3.50.

Refreshments are included.

Dance

You can dance yourself fit at the Baptist Church on Wednesday afternoons from 2pm to 3pm.

Then if you are still feeling energetic you can step lively for line dancing from 3pm to 4pm.

For more, call Jane on 01754 810105.

Heritage

Sixty members of the Heritage group enjoyed a buffet meal at the Windmill Restaurant for the end of season event.

There was a brief talk on the windmill in literature, from Windmills Bickering In The Landscape by Don Quixote to The Windmill by Longfellow.

Presentations were made to volunteers Mavis Stone, Barbara Waite, Margaret and Trevor Ainsworth, Mary and David Stennett, Dennis and Eileen Hopper, Cecil and June Smith, and Rob and Judy Price for their work at the Heritage Centre over the past year.

Thanks were also given to Sharon and Chris Noble from the restaurant.

The next event is from a theatre group who will perform a mystery play in the Heritage Centre on Friday, May 12, and on Saturday, May 13, as part of the National Mills Weekends.

There is a 6.30pm performance on Friday, May 12, and at 11am, 1pm, 3pm and 6.30pm on Saturday, May 13.

Tickets are £3 in advance.

The play is suitable for those over the age of 11 years old.

Over the weekend, the mill will be open as usual, with occasional 15 minute talks from engineers.

Phoenix

The Phoenix Group, for those who are bereaved or lonely, meets every Wednesday at the Baptist Church from 10.30am to noon.

There is a varied and interesting programme.

Coffee and refreshments are provided.

Singing

The memory lane singing cafe will take place this Friday, May 5, from 10am to 11.30am in the Baptist Church.

It is aimed at those suffering memory problems, and also for their carers, as well as anyone who wants to have a cafe and join in the singing.

Breakfast

A men’s breakfast will take place at Burgh Le Marsh Baptist Church, on Saturday, May 20.

It will commence at 8.30am

Nursing

The parish nurse drop-in sessions are held on Fridays at the Baptist Church between 10am and 11.45am.

The nurse will be available to discuss and offer help and advice.

Women’s Institute

Burgh WI meet tonight (Wednesday, May 3) at 7pm in the Women’s Institute hall.

Debt

Burgh Community Debt Advice Centre has trained advisors to offer free advice. This ranges from simple budgeting to cases of insolvency including debt relief orders, individual voluntary arrangements and bankruptcy.

To arrange a free confidential interview and to see if they can help call 01754 811595.

Sunday Night Live

There will be live music, chat and a buffet on offer at Burgh Baptist Church this Sunday, May 7, at 5pm.

For more details, call Mandy on 01754 810298.

Everyone is welcome to attend.

BRATOFT

Family

There is a 2.30pm family service at St Peter and Paul Church, in Bratoft, this Sunday, May 7.

CHAPEL ST LEONARDS

Chapel St Leonards Village Hall committee held its annual meeting on Monday, April 24. Mrs Chris Lewry was re-elected to serve a further year as chairman and thanked all the members for their hard work and support throughout the year.

Highlights of the year include the success of the twice weekly lunch clubs and the new computer club.

Mrs Lewry announced that the People’s Lottery were so delighted with the success of that they have awarded further funding to cover some of the costs for the next two years.

The recent 40th anniversary of the village hall was a great achievement and Father Terry Bardell had blessed the newly-planted trees to commemorate the occasion.

The committee also thanked Mr Dennis Plant for his generous donation of £500 in memory of his dear late wife June, both of whom are founding members of the village hall and raised the funds to build the hall.

Mrs Lewry welcomed the increased activities for young people and thanked the Residents Association for running the Christmas Party and Teddy Bear Picnic for the young people of the village.

Mrs Lewry reported; “The village hall extension is still work in progress and we hope to report some news soon.“

The meeting thanked Mrs Lewry for all her hard work and looked forward to another successful year.

ORBY

Eucharist

There is an 11am sung Eucharist service at All Saints Church, in Orby, this Sunday, May 7.

WELTON

Matins

There is an 11am Matins service at St Martin Church, in Welton, this Sunday, May 7.

SAUSTHORPE

Event

There is a model and bygones event in Sausthorpe Village Hall this Sunday, May 7, from 10am to 4pm.

Entry is £2.50.

Two course hot meals will be available for £7.50.

