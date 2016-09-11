Down your way in Skegness area

Spilsby

Royal British Legion

The August meeting of the Spilsby and District branch of the Royal British Legion was held at The Nelson Butt on Wednesday, August 17.

A minute’s silence was held in memory of member Dough Williamson, who had died.

The Poppy Appeal organiser said volunteers were needed to man stations outside Sainsbury’s, the Co-op and The Original Factory Shop.

Brian Jones was working on a roster of names for those willing to run a stand at Sainsbury’s.

Anyone who can spare an hour or two should let him know. People are still required for the other stations.

This year’s Poppy Appeal launch will be on Saturday, October 29, but there will be the usual event at East Kirkby Aviation Heritage Centre on Saturday, October 22.

This event is open to all, with free entry on the day. Members are asked to be in place by 11.15am.

During any other business, county chairman Tony Goodwin, membership support officer Brian Mahoney and county Poppy Appeal co-ordinator John Johnson gave a brief description of their roles and answered questions from the audience.

The next meeting will be held at The Nelson Butt on Wednesday, September 21, at 7.30pm. All are welcome to attend.

Burgh le Marsh

Foundation trust

Application forms for the Jane Palmer Foundation Trust are now available.

In 1726, Jane Palmer bequeathed land in Burgh for the endowment of a free school.

The money from the foundation is now used to provide assistance to young people up to the age of 25 who are residents of Burgh and are seeking further education or apprenticeships.

The grant can be used to help with the cost of books and equipment, protective clothing or uniform, travelling expenses, meals and accommodation.

Specialised needs are included, but any grants are issued at the discretion of the trustees.

Completed forms must be returned by October 18. For further information, call 810931.

Harvest festival

Burgh Methodist Church Sunday’s service will start at 10.30am and will be led by the Rev Canon Alan Robson.

On Monday, there will be a coffee morning between 10am and 11.30am, with harvest produce on sale.

All proceeds from will be in aid of Water Aid. Everyone is welcome to share in these celebrations.

Gift day

Burgh parish church held its annual gift day on Saturday. Envelopes can be given to the churchwardens or taken to the Rectory, Holmes butchers or the Spar shop.

Cameo club

There was a good turnout for the club’s afternoon tea at the Baptist church on Bank Holiday Monday.

There were some large parties as well as small groups. The next tea is on Monday, from 1pm to 4pm.

Ringers

Burgh Handbell Ringers would welcome new members. The group meets in the choir vestry on Tuesdays at 2pm.

Mothers’ Union

The mothers’ union will meet in the choir vestry of the parish church on Wednesday, September 14, at 2pm.

Little angels

The little angels – a group for pre-school children – meets in the parish church today at 2pm.

IRBY

Church service

There will be a eucharist service at All Saints’ Church on Sunday at 11am.

ORBY

Church service

There will be a matins service at All Saints’ Church on Sunday at 11am.

WELTON

Church service

There will be a eucharist service at St Martin’s Church on Sunday at 8am.