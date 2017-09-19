‘Don’t waste our time’: Plea after hoax emergency call in Skegness

Firefighters in Skegness have appealed to the public not to waste their time after receiving a hoax call that someone had fallen through a roof.

The plea from Skegness Fire and Rescue on its Facebook wall followed an alleged incident at the former Kwik Save site in Old Wainfleet Road.

Officers had to step in to speak to the caller after firefighters, police and the ambulance service wasted over an hour looking for a person who it was claimed was in need of help.

The post by Skegness Fire and Rescue stated: “Busy day and night so far for us. Unfortunately one of the incidents we have attended was a hoax call.

“We spent over an hour looking for someone who had supposedly fallen through a roof and needed our help.

“In the end the police managed to get hold of the caller who admitted it was a hoax call.

“Ourselves, the police and ambulance service all could have been needed at a real emergency instead.”

The public should only dial 999 in an emergency. For non-emergency calls dial 101.