‘Don’t let anyone else die’: Campaign to straighten A1028 near Skegness

A woman who lives on a busy road in Ulceby is campaigning to get bends removed from a road as the accident toll continues to rise.

Katie Jarvis-Grove successfully campaigned to get a 30mph limit along a stretch of the A1028 between Gunby and Ulceby in 2015, but with another accident just a month ago she says this has not gone far enough.

Mrs Jarvis-Grove, of Ulceby, said: “People are regularly getting seriously hurt.

“We see the air ambulance too often and it is not unusual to have eight emergency vehicles outside my house.

“It took us three years to get the speed limit reduced and in the end we came to the Standard.

“They finally gave in to pressure and put up additional warning signs for the bends along with a speed limit, to cut back the hedges and greenery so the signs are actually visible, that’s why I have come to the paper again.

“More needs to be done to stop these accidents.

“My research, which has involved professionals in key areas, has shown that a change in the road to bypass the bends could be achieved for approximately £750,000.

“This takes into account the cost to lay the new road, buy land, pay loss of earnings to individuals and associated costs.

“If a solution could be found for under one million pounds and the accidents in the last seven years have been at a cost to the community of over £16million pounds, why has action not been

taken?

“Is human life that unimportant that they would rather pull on already strained emergency services’ time to attend the accidents rather than find a long-term solution?

“If the Road Safety Partnership has a budget to make roads safer, I would be keen to know why it is not being used on long-term solutions rather than distributing smaller amounts of cash here?”

WHAT THE AUTHORITIES SAY....

The Standard forwarded a scan drawing of proposed alterations to the bend on the A1028, supplied by resident Katie Jarvis-Grove, to John Siddle of the Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership.

Mr Siddle confirmed there had been three serious accidents over the past three years.

He said: “Mrs Jarvis Grove asked for a drop in speed limit, which was done. The road was resurfaced, as a result of her discussions with Highways, with a high grip surface. Vegetation has been cut back too.

“I have passed the ‘scan’ drawing to a member of our Highways engineering team to look at the viability of what she proposes.

“However, there may be a number of things to consider, including objections from other residents.“

Lincolnshire County Council’s local highways manager said: “We’re well aware of the concerns about this bend and have already carried out a lot of work to help motorists navigate it more safely. The speed limit has been reduced to 30mph and additional signage has been put in to alert drivers. We have also resurfaced and surface dressed this section of road.

“Straightening the road would be a challenge, and we would expect it to cost significantly more than the figure quoted, particularly when you consider that it would involve purchasing adjacent land.

“Other measures such as flashing signs and rib lines across the carriageway would be a matter for the road safety partnership to consider, while Lincolnshire Police would be responsible for any enforcement action against speeding.”