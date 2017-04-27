Don’t forget your prescriptions for the Bank Holiday

With another bank holiday approaching on Monday (May 1), Lincolnshire East Clinical Commissioning Group is reminding patients to order repeat prescriptions in plenty of time.

Sarah Southall, Deputy Chief Nurse, said: “It is helpful to take a few minutes to consider what prescriptions need to be ordered and collected, particularly at busy times of year like bank holidays, and we are asking people to order and collect any repeat prescriptions at least a week in advance of the bank holiday weekend, as some pharmacies will be closed.

“Make sure you renew any regular prescriptions and collect medication before the holidays start, as running out of daily medication over the bank holiday weekend could have serious consequences, especially for patients who rely on their prescriptions to control heart and breathing problems.

“We don’t want any of our patients to have the bank holiday spoilt by not being able to take their medication.

“It is particularly important for people with long-term health problems to ensure they don’t run out of their daily medication, as it is often an important part of their treatment. Running out of a regular medication could risk complications.”

Any patients who do not have sufficient daily medication to see them through the bank holiday should call into their pharmacist or local GP surgery in good time.

If you become unwell over the bank holiday period or need medical advice when your GP surgery is closed, GP out-of-hours services can be accessed by calling NHS on 111, free of charge.

Bank holidays are noticeably busy times of year for the NHS so picking up a repeat prescription in advance could help keep staff free to deal with life-threatening emergencies.