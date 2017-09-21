Dog reunited with owner after getting stranded on sand bank in Skegness

A dog has been reunited with its owner after getting stranded on a sand bank in Skegness.

Skegness RNLI Inshore lifeboat launched to reports of persons and a dog in trouble in the Winthrope Avenue area about 11am this morning.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue sent a crew from Skegness and its water rescue team from Boston. Mablethorpe and Skegness coastguards were also in attendance.

A statement by Skegness RNLI said: “On arriving at the area it was discovered that the dog was stranded on a bank, located between Winthorpe Avenue and Jackson’s Corner.

“The dog was reunited with its owners by the volunteer lifeboat crew.

Lincolnshire Police, Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, Mablethorpe Coastguard, Skegness Coastguard in attendance.

“After reuniting the dog with a it’s owners the lifeboat was stood down and returned to station.”