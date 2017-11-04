Dog has day with MP at grooming parlour in Spilsby

Local MP Victoria Atkins recently visited PiPs Dog Grooming Parlour in Spilsby to meet local business owner Alison Lindon.

Alison, who has been a dog groomer for 10 years, wanted to start her own business in Spilsby.

After contacting the Job Centre Plus, Alison was helped onto the Government’s New Enterprise Scheme, where she was given the training and support to achieve her goal.

The grooming parlour which is now just over a year old has gone from strength to strength and has surpassed Alison’s expectation.

Following the visit Victoria Atkins, pictured with Alison and Poppy the dog, said: “PiPs Parlour is a fantastic example of entrepreneurialism.

“I was pleased to hear how the Job Centre Plus were able to provide the

necessary support to help make Alison’s business idea a reality.”